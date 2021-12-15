SparkPoint Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $18.46 million and $311,940.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00040142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00208730 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,298,367,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

