SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0028 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $29,830.67 and approximately $23.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,858,821 coins and its circulating supply is 10,630,160 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

