SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $106.88

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.88 and last traded at $113.39, with a volume of 16044112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

