SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $102.86

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.86 and last traded at $102.91, with a volume of 2382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 885.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 83,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,937,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

