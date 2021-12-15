SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.27% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $1,089,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

MDY stock opened at $500.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $510.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

