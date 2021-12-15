SPINDLE (SPD) 1-Day Volume Hits $187.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 15% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $571,284.13 and approximately $187.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,708.38 or 0.98934761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00043504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00266690 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.32 or 0.00379818 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00133261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003718 BTC.

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

