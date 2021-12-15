Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,460,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVE stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

