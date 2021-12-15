Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/10/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/10/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/20/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

SRC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. 42,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,201. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

