Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.25

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $82.70 million and $2.73 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.23 or 0.00639255 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00018752 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010936 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

