Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Joseph P. Schneider Acquires 10,000 Shares

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SPWH traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 108,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,045. The stock has a market cap of $483.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $18.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.
