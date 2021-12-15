Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Joseph P. Schneider Acquires 10,000 Shares

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SPWH traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 108,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,045. The stock has a market cap of $483.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $18.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

