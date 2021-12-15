Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Update

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the November 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sprague Resources stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. 115,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,923. The stock has a market cap of $342.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.87. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $29.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $665.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.29 million. Sprague Resources had a positive return on equity of 102.39% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.54%.

SRLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO David C. Long acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth $379,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth $223,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.