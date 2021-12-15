Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.84

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.84 and traded as low as $12.76. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 74,607 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRLP. TheStreet cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $337.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $665.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.29 million. Sprague Resources had a positive return on equity of 102.39% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently -42.54%.

In other news, CFO David C. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Long purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.