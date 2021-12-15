Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 17.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Square by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.94.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $170.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.61 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

