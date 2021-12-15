Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $724,573.36 and $6,191.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00198645 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,934,150 coins and its circulating supply is 1,934,041 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

