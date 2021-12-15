StakerDAO Price Down 4.4% This Week (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One StakerDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakerDAO has a total market capitalization of $504,569.68 and $443.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.08197010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,950.06 or 1.00010264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00053273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

