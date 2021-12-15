Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.41

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 1197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. UBS Group raised Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

