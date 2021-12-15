Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.68

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.68 and traded as low as $12.08. Standard Life Aberdeen shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 1,073 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

