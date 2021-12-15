Standard Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $651,082.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $651,082.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.47 or 0.08166603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,775.69 or 0.99996257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

