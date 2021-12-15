Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,107 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

