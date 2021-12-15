Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.07.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $2,625,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 19,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.