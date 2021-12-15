STARSHIP Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $349,332.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. STARSHIP has a market cap of $13.38 million and $349,332.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded 43% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.30 or 0.08207357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,041.10 or 1.00141278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars.

