State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,169 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 503,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

