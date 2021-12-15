State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 503,600 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.