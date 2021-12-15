State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,267 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.19% of Sun Communities worth $41,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Amundi bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $53,338,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,957,000 after purchasing an additional 193,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,547,000 after purchasing an additional 164,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 30.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 553,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,917,000 after purchasing an additional 127,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $195.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.43 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

