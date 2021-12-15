State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,273 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of Invitation Homes worth $40,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

