State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 95,390 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,390 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $51,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI opened at $176.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.31 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.43.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

