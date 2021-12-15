State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $49,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

