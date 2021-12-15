State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $50,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.0% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 160.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $345.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

