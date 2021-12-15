State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $291.66 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $291,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Amundi acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after buying an additional 1,386,752 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPM stock opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.35. The stock has a market cap of $470.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

