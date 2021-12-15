State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $303.54 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098,959 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $303,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,827,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,365 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,003,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,062,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $283.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

