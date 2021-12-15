State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $37.66 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $37,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $244.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

