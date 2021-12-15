State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $37.81 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of AON worth $37,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $294.15 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.