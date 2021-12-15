State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $45.78 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $45,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

