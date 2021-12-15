State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $46.77 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The Blackstone Group worth $46,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

Shares of BX stock opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.78. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

