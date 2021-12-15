State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $47.74 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $47,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock worth $21,785,803 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $679.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $465.50 and a 12 month high of $719.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

