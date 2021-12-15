State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $476.97 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,238 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $476,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Meta Platforms by 17.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Meta Platforms by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 802,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,006,000 after buying an additional 83,290 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 43.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 161,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,074,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock worth $453,727,691. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $333.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

