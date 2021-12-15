State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $53.72 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $53,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.