State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $58.67 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $58,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $348.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.20 and a 200 day moving average of $354.01. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $255.98 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

