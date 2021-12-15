State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,781,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $291,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 117,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $470.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

