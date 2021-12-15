State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Southern worth $38,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Southern stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

