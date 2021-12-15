State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of CSX worth $39,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

