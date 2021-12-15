State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walmart were worth $128,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $402.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

