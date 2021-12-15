State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,263 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Altria Group worth $49,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

