State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,196 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Moody’s worth $34,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $391.94 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.