State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,068 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $36,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.99.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

