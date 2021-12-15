State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 654 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $52,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 54.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $254.75 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.83. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.