State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,614 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $43,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average of $160.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

