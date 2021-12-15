State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,614 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $43,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.03. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $89.72 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

