State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,628 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $44,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 89,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

