State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 886 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Square worth $55,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.94.

NYSE:SQ opened at $170.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.55. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.61 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

